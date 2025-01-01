Tom Felton shrugs off J.K. Rowling controversy amid Harry Potter return

Tom Felton has brushed off the controversy surrounding Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling amid his return to the wizarding franchise.

The British actor, who played Draco Malfoy in the film series, is gearing up to reprise the role on Broadway in the stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

On the red carpet at the Tony Awards on Sunday, Felton was asked if the controversy surrounding Rowling and her remarks about transgender people impacts his work in the franchise.

He replied to Variety, "No, I can't say it does, I'm not really that attuned to it."

Felton continued, "If anything, I remind myself I've been lucky to travel the world, and I've not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter, and she's responsible for that, so I'm incredibly grateful."

The 37-year-old is the first Harry Potter film star to join the stage show. He will play Draco in the play, which is set 19 years after the last novel, for 19 weeks from 11 November.

Numerous Harry Potter actors have distanced themselves from the author and her perceived anti-trans views over the years, including the original trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Felton wasn't the only star to be asked about Rowling over the weekend. In an interview with the Observer, Nick Frost shared that he has been criticised by trans-rights supporters on social media for signing up to play Hagrid in the upcoming TV series.

"She's allowed her opinion and I'm allowed mine, they just don't align in any way, shape or form," he stated.

When asked if the controversy may overshadow the series, he replied, "I don't know. But maybe it shouldn't blow over? We shouldn't just hope it will go away, because it makes it easier. Maybe we should educate ourselves."