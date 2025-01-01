Jesse Williams' X account seemingly targeted by hackers

Jesse Williams' X account was seemingly targeted by hackers who posted a series of offensive messages on Sunday night.

The former Grey's Anatomy star's X/Twitter account was seemingly infiltrated by an outsider who used the page to post inappropriate comments involving celebrities such as Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Drake, Nina Dobrev and Demi Lovato.

The messages, which were still on his account at press time, contained nudity and jokes about racism and paedophilia.

During the posting spree, the apparent hacker wrote, "Diddy had cute butt cheeks (loved-up emoji)" and "I miss diddy", to imply that he was close with the rapper.

The I'll Be Missing You musician is currently on trial on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied the allegations.

The actor's 2.1 million follows also saw a post which read, "Shoutout @Drake for hooking me up with youngies."

This is a reference to Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us, in which he calls Drake a paedophile. Drake has denied the claims and is currently involved in a legal battle with their label, Universal Music Group (UMG), over the song.

The supposed hacker also wrote, "Jesse williams twitter so dead where the fans at," and "Jesse williams password was jesse123."

Williams, 43, has yet to address the messages on his account.

The supposed hack comes shortly after rapper A$AP Rocky faced the same problem in late May.

The incidents may possibly be linked as Rocky's alleged hacker wrote that his password was "rocky123".