Nick Frost hits out over J.K. Rowling's transgender views

Nick Frost has hit out at J.K. Rowling over her views on transgender rights.

The 53-year-old actor has landed a part in HBO's hotly anticipated adaptation of 59-year-old Rowling's iconic Harry Potter book series.

The Shaun of the Dead star will play Rubeus Hagrid, the half-giant groundskeeper of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry - a part memorably played by the late Robbie Coltrane in the film series.

While speaking to The Observer, Frost signalled that he does not share Rowling's views on transgender rights after the author took a stand in defence of women's rights that lead to a clash with equal rights campaigners.

He said, "She's allowed her opinion and I'm allowed mine, they just don't align in any way, shape or form."

Asked if he thinks the backlash against Rowling could overshadow the show, of which she is an executive producer, he said, "I don't know.

"But maybe it shouldn't blow over? We shouldn't just hope it will go away, because it makes it easier. Maybe we should educate ourselves."

Frost also explained that he was forced to switch comments off his Instagram page after news emerged that he had been cast as Hagrid due to a backlash.

Other well-known members of the cast of the upcoming show include American star John Lithgow, Janet McTeer and Johnny Flynn.

Filming of the new series is expected to begin soon at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK, with the show set to start airing in 2026.