Johnny Flynn and more added to HBO's Harry Potter TV show cast

Johnny Flynn is one of several stars announced in roles for the forthcoming Harry Potter TV series.

J.K. Rowling's iconic boy wizard book series is being adapted for television by HBO, and on Monday, a string of stars were revealed to have landed parts in the show.

Lovesick star Flynn, 42, is taking on the role of Lucius Malfoy - who was played in the film series by White Lotus star Jason Isaacs.

Newcomer Lox Pratt will play on-screen son Draco Malfoy, a role made famous by Tom Felton who is now reprising the part in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Others added to the TV show cast are Katherine Parkinson as kindly mother Molly Weasley, Leo Earley, Alessia Leoni and Sienna Moosah as Hogwarts pupils Seamus Finnigan, Parvati Patil, and Lavender Brown, while Bertie Carvel will appear as Minister for Magic, Cornelius Fudge.

Also joining the cast are Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby as Harry's cruel aunt and uncle Petunia and Vernon Dursley.

Former BT advert star Rigby, 42, took to Instagram in light of his casting to share his excitement over being involved in the hotly anticipated series.

Sharing a screenshot of the new cast members, including his own charming face, he wrote, "Am joining this large grid of heads in @harrypotter @hbo! Thrilled to be playing the world's worst muggle, Uncle Vernon."

Filming for the series is tipped to begin soon at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK while an air date for the show has not yet been revealed.