Amanda Seyfried and Adam Brody make drug-taking confession

Amanda Seyfried and Adam Brody have made a surprising confession about taking drugs.

The duo have been friends since meeting on the set of the 2009 horror film Jennifer's Body.

Sitting together for a discussion as part of Variety's Actors On Actors issue, 39-year-old Seyfried recalled activities they bonded over while filming.

Seyfried began the conversation, "Did you play that video game Guitar Hero with us on the set of Jennifer's Body?"

Brody, 45, then replied, "No. But I think you had a rental car, and we drove to a beach."

His comment prompted Mean Girls star Seyfried to blurt out, "Yep. We got high" - with Brody joking, "I don't remember that. I was too high to remember that."

While the pair seemed happy to recount smoking marijuana, it appears they did not develop a taste for it.

Seyfried confessed, "I don't know if I could do pot again. I think I'm allergic to it.

"I had some bad experiences. But I remember that being the most peaceful. That was probably the last time. I might have also gotten stoned with you at your house that I now own."

Seyfried played Anita "Needy" Lesnicki in Jennifer's Body while Brody played Nikolai Wolf - with Megan Fox playing the titular role of Jennifer Check.

The film, written by Oscar-winner Diablo Cody, was poorly received by critics at the time of its release, but was later branded a "feminist classic" by film reviewers, who have reassessed the significance of the horror-comedy.