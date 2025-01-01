Khaby Lame arrested in US for 'immigration violations'

Khaby Lame was detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after being apprehended by authorities in Las Vegas.

The social media star was granted a "voluntary departure" and has since left the country for Brazil.

Lame - full name Seringe Khabane Lame - reportedly entered the US on 30 April.

He attended the 2025 Met Gala celebrating 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 5 May in New York.

According to an ICE spokesperson, Lame "overstayed the terms of his visa", and was arrested at the airport in Las Vegas for "immigration violations".

"US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Seringe Khabane Lame, 25, a citizen of Italy, 6 June, at the Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas, Nevada for immigration violations," an ICE spokesperson relayed to Billboard.

"Lame entered the United States 30 April and overstayed the terms of his visa. Lame was granted voluntary departure 6 June and has since departed the US."

Lame gained Italian citizenship in 2022 after moving from Senegal during his toddler years. He's yet to comment on the reported deportation.

The content creator boasts more than 163 million followers on TikTok, making him the platform's most-followed star.

He was named a UNICEF goodwill ambassador in January.

Reports of Lame's deportation come after a surge in immigration-related raids from the Trump administration looking to crack down on undocumented immigrants.