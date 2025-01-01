Kevin Hart to host BET Awards amid LA protests

The 2025 BET Awards are set to go on amid the Los Angeles protests against immigration raids.

The Awards will continue as planned while Los Angeles citizens protest and push back on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

Kevin Hart is set to host the live show from the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, close to where protestors have been campaigning against the raids.

"BET remains committed to the safety of our guests and staff. We are working closely with the Los Angeles Police Department and monitoring the situation," a BET spokesperson said in a statement.

"The 2025 BET Awards will take place Monday, 9 June at 8pm ET/PT as scheduled."

On Sunday afternoon, anti-ICE protestors took to the streets to make their voices heard against the Donald Trump-ordered raids taking place across Los Angeles County. Demonstrators shut down traffic on the 101 Freeway as things escalated.

The BET Awards will honour Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Kirk Franklin, and Snoop Dogg with the 2025 Ultimate Icon Award.

Kendrick Lamar, Doechii and Drake lead the nominations.

Performers set to take the stage include GloRilla, Lil Wayne, Playboi Carti and Teyana Taylor.

Presenters on the night include Busta Rhymes, Ciara, Erika Pinkett, Kerry Washington, Quinta Brunson and Stevie Wonder.

The BET Awards honours people in Black culture, including writers, musicians, filmmakers and more.