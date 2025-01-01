Lucille Ball's daughter slams film about her parents

Lucie Arnaz has slammed the 2021 biopic about her parents, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

At a screening of her 1994 documentary Lucy & Desi: A Home Movie at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, Arnaz claimed director Aaron Sorkin's portrayal of her parents in Being the Ricardos didn't reflect their true relationship.

"I was involved, and I tried to work on it and correct the incorrect parts. Especially (Lucille's) relationship with the writers. She adored those people. They got along so well. None of that backstabbing crazy, insulting stuff - it was just a crock of poop, it was so wrong," Lucie shared.

Despite her efforts to offer guidance, Arnaz said Sorkin didn't always take her feedback. "You can't talk to Aaron, he's Aaron Sorkin," she recalled, prompting laughter from the audience. "He would say, 'What do you know? You were 15 months old.'"

Being the Ricardos starred Nicole Kidman as Lucille and Javier Bardem as Desi, and earned three Oscar nominations.

Arnaz also revealed that she had originally pitched Sorkin on a 10-part miniseries about her parents' lives, but he opted for a movie instead.

Now, a major studio executive has approached her with plans to produce a series that will tell the full story of Lucy and Desi.

"We're in the process of doing that," Arnaz confirmed, adding, "I will have full control."