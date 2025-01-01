Christian Slater honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Christian Slater received the 2,815th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.

Officials from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented the actor with the honour under the category of Television in recognition of his performances in programmes such as Mr. Robot, Dr. Death, Dirty John, and Dexter: Original Sin.

Addressing the crowd, Slater described receiving the star as a "dream come true".

"This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I feel very blessed and very grateful and very lucky. This city made me believe that magic is real and dreams do come true," he said. "I love this town and I love this business. I still love it and I still have fun."

Slater went on to recall how professional skateboarder Stacy Peralta taught him to skateboard on Hollywood Boulevard when he was preparing for the 1989 movie, Gleaming the Cube.

"I wasn't very well skilled at skateboarding and needed some lessons. He said one of the best and smoothest places to practise was Hollywood Boulevard," the 55-year-old continued. "So, we came here at 2 am when the streets were empty and he was exactly right. We both gleamed the cube (pushed our limits) together. Right down the Walk of Fame. It was a lot of fun."

Elsewhere in the speech, Slater thanked his wife Brittany Lopez and extended family for their support.

The Heathers star shares a daughter Lena, five, and a baby son with Lopez as well as two older children with ex-wife Ryan Haddon.

"I have amazing and wonderful children (and) I can't imagine my life without them. They are the greatest. Having a star on Hollywood Boulevard is great, but none of this would have been possible without my family and the love I have today," he gushed.

A number of Slater's Dexter: Original Sin co-stars, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reno Wilson, and Alex Shimizu, also attended the ceremony.

In her speech, Geller praised Slater's "incredibly diverse body of work".

"Not many actors can claim to be culturally significant across four decades," she exclaimed.