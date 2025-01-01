Blake Lively issues statement after 'defeat' of Justin Baldoni defamation lawsuit

Blake Lively has issued an emotional statement after a judge dismissed Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against her.

In December, the actress sued co-star Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment on the set of the drama It Ends with Us, which he also directed. Lively also claimed the 41-year-old orchestrated a smear campaign against her around the film's release in August 2024.

Baldoni, who has denied the allegations, filed a countersuit for alleged defamation and civil extortion against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and others.

But on Monday, Judge Lewis J. Liman granted motions to dismiss the $400 million (£295 million) defamation lawsuit against Lively as well as Baldoni's $250 million defamation (£185 million) legal action filed against The New York Times.

Taking to her Instagram Stories following the news, the former Gossip Girl star emphasised her commitment to supporting organisations "united in defending women's rights".

"Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us," she wrote. "While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back. I'm more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman's right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story."

Lively went on to list a series of relevant organisations and charities, including CHILD USA, Sanctuary for Families, and Women's Justice NOW.

To conclude, the mother-of-four thanked fans for their ongoing support.

"With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me, many of you I know. Many of you I don't. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you," the 37-year-old added.

Baldoni has not yet responded to the defamation lawsuit dismissal. His lawyers can still amend claims of breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract if they choose.

However, a spokesperson for The New York Times hailed Judge Liman for not allowing a "meritless attempt to stifle honest reporting".

"Our journalists went out and covered carefully and fairly a story of public importance, and the court recognised that the law is designed to protect just that sort of journalism. We will continue to stand up in court for our journalism and for our journalists when their work comes under attack," they commented.

The trial for Lively's lawsuit is still slated to begin in March 2026.