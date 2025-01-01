Sydney Sweeney trained for more than three months to play boxer Christy Martin in biopic

Sydney Sweeney gained 30 pounds and trained for three-and-a-half months to play boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic.

Despite her non-stop filming schedule, the Anyone But You star managed to find the time to train for four hours a day for more than three months and ended up gaining more than 30 pounds (13.6kg) through her diet and exercise regime.

"I loved it," she told W Magazine about the process. "I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training. I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour."

The 27-year-old, who also wore brown contact lenses and a brown mullet-style wig for filming, went to reveal how her body transformed during training.

"My body was completely different," she continued. "I didn't fit in any of my clothes. I'm usually a size 23 (waist) in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, Oh my go. But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong."

David Michôd, the director and co-writer of the film, went on to praise Sweeney for training "her butt off" to play Martin and for turning up to set every day with a positive "ready to go" attitude "no matter how tough it was".

If that wasn't enough, the Euphoria star had to drop the weight within seven weeks post-filming because she had another project lined up.

Sweeney can next be seen in the thriller Echo Valley alongside Julianne Moore, Fiona Shaw and Kyle MacLachlan. The film debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday.