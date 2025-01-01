Chris Evans admits he's sad to be missing out on Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Evans feels sad that he won't be reuniting with his Avengers castmates for the upcoming team-up movie Doomsday.

After playing superhero Steve Rogers/Captain America in three standalone films and four Avengers movies, Evans left the franchise in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and passed the mantle of Captain America over to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.

While he has bowed out, several of his Avengers co-stars are coming back for Doomsday, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan and Paul Rudd.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Evans admitted he felt sad "not to be back with the band" making a new Avengers movie, which is currently in production.

"I mean, it's sad to be away. It's sad to not be back with the band, but I'm sure they're doing something incredible, and I'm sure it's going to be that much harder when it comes out, and you feel like you weren't invited to the party," he shared.

It remains to be seen whether Evans was telling the truth or lying to protect a surprise. In December, it was reported that he would appear in Doomsday, but the exact nature of his alleged role is unknown.

Mackie is confirmed to be playing Captain America in Doomsday alongside Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Rudd as Ant-Man and Stan as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier. While they are returning as their original heroes, Downey Jr. will be playing a new character - villain Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom - instead of Iron Man/Tony Stark.

Avengers: Doomsday was recently pushed back several months and will now be released on 18 December 2026. The sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, will follow a year later on 17 December 2027.