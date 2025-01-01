Sharon Osbourne reveals she kicked band off line-up for Black Sabbath's final show

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she kicked a band off the line-up for Black Sabbath's final show after a "huge to-do" with their manager.

Ozzy Osbourne will be reuniting with his bandmates for the last-ever Black Sabbath show in their hometown of Birmingham, England on 5 July.

To mark the momentous occasion, the rockers are being supported by a major line-up of bands, including Metallica, Mastodon, Pantera, Alice in Chains and Slayer.

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon revealed that she booted a group from the bill after a bust-up with their manager.

"I had a huge, huge to-do with a manager over this celebration for Ozzy and Sabbath. And it was probably the worst way I've felt in years," she shared. "And I don't care what this person says about me, thinks about it, because he doesn't know me. And he's now going around making up bulls**t lies because I threw his band off the bill."

Sharon clarified that she was not talking about Iron Maiden, who she previously clashed with at Ozzfest in 2005, adding that "Ozzy only has respect" for the musicians.

Fans began to speculate that TV personality referred to Tool, however, it was later confirmed that they are still set to perform.

Sharon insisted to the publication that she doesn't care about ruffling feathers within the music industry.

"I don't care what people say. Because do you know what? I don't love them. I care about people who love me, what they say about me," she stated. "You can't care what an industry says, because you don't love them, so how can it hurt you? It doesn't."

The concert, titled Back to the Beginning, will mark the final live performances from both Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne. Despite being unable to tour due to health issues, the 76-year-old insisted in an interview in May that he would make it to the stage "by hook or by crook".