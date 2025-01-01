Sydney Sweeney details 'crazy' training to play professional boxer

Sydney Sweeney has detailed how she got herself into "crazy" shape to play a professional boxer.

The 27-year-old actress is playing the lead role in an as-yet untitled biopic of boxer Christy Martin, 56, who is a former female super welterweight champion.

The Euphoria star subjected herself to an intensive diet and exercise regime to get herself fighting fit for the film which David Michôd is directing.

Speaking to W Magazine about the project, Sweeney explained, "I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training.

"I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour."

Following all her training and preparation, the star was left stunned by the impact it had on her physique.

She said, "I didn't fit in any of my clothes. I'm usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, Oh my god."

The TV and film star went on to explain that she loves her new appearance, saying, "It was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong."

The biopic was filmed in the Autumn of 2024 and is tipped to be released in November this year.