Glen Powell's ex breaks silence on Sydney Sweeney 'hookup'

Glen Powell has been blasted by his ex-girlfriend for the way he projected a romance with Sydney Sweeney.

Action star Powell, 36, and Euphoria star Sweeney, 27, raised eyebrows in 2023 when they went on a flirtatious promotional campaign for their film Anyone But You as they were both in relationships when they filmed it.

Powell was dating model Gigi Paris, 32, during production, while Sweeney was engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino, 41.

While all four remained tight-lipped over the state of their relationships at the time, Paris has now broken her silence to slam her ex-boyfriend for leaving her in an awkward position.

Opening up on the Too Much podcast, she said, "It was just, this is what I have to do for my job.

"I had two options. I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, 'Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she OK with this? What the f**k?'

"Or stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm actually not OK with this, and I'm walking away'. So that's what I decided to do."

Powell and Paris began dating in 2020 but split in April 2023 amid speculation of a romance between him and co-star Sweeney.

Meanwhile, the White Lotus star and her fiancé Davino split in March this year - five years after they first became engaged.