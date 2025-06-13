Nico Parker hits back at How to Train Your Dragon abuse

Nico Parker has hit back at racist critics of the How to Train Your Dragon remake.

The 20-year-old star - who is the daughter of actress Thandiwe Newton, 52, and director Ol Parker, 56 - is playing Astrid Hofferson in the live version adaptation of the classic DreamWorks animation.

America Ferrera voiced the original version of Astrid in the 2010 animated film, but when Nico's casting was announced she became the target of racist abuse.

Speaking to The Times, the rising star hit back at those who tried to demean her over her role while discussing the upcoming release.

She said, "There's some people that really love the animated movies and really want to see an exact play-by-play of that film, and I hope that you can watch (the new version) and find something that you love about it, regardless.

"But for the people that just hate inclusivity, hate change - when it comes to that side of things, I just don't care."

She added, "If I wouldn't value your opinion on most things in life, I can't value your opinion on my hair. If I did, I would go mad."

Nico is in the cast alongside American actor Mason Thames - who has taken over the lead role of Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III from Jay Baruchel who voiced the character in the original.

How to Train Your Dragon is due for release on Friday 13 June 2025.