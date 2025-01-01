Justin Baldoni believes lawsuit failure 'not fair'

Justin Baldoni believes his lawsuit's failure is "not fair".

The It Ends With Us star unsuccessfully sued Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, with the case thrown out of court this week.

His lawyer openly admitted his and Baldoni's frustration at the result, calling it "not right".

"What was Justin's reaction to it? The same as my reaction to it, which is: It's not fair. It's not right," Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman told TMZ Live on Tuesday, one day after receiving the judge's decision.

Baldoni, 41 had countersued his former colleague and her husband after their professional relationship went sour amid Lively's allegations he had created an unsafe working environment on the set of It Ends With Us.

Freedman added he and his client "weren't pleased" with the judge's decision to toss out Baldoni's countersuit.

"I think that he's a person who wants to be vindicated, and that's all that he cares about," Freedman explained.

"He knows who he is. He knows what he's done. He knows what he hasn't done. And he wants the truth to come out, and he wants to do that in the appropriate way."

Baldoni would bide his time, Freedman said.

"He's waiting for his day in court," he declared, "where he can speak out to tell the truth."