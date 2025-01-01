Scott Wolf splits from wife Kelley after 21 years

Scott Wolf has split from his wife Kelley after 21 years of marriage.

The Party of Five alumnus let his estranged spouse announce their separation, with Kelley posting a lengthy Instagram caption alongside an AI-generated image of a lioness and three eagles.

"It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage," she wrote. "This has been a long, quiet journey for me - rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children. While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I've done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion."

She added she considered Scott, 58, "one of the best fathers" she knew. The couple share three children: Jackson, Miller and Lucy.

"Scott Wolf is one of the best fathers I've ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with," Kelley, 48, wrote.

"He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit. We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children. My priority has always been their wellbeing - and my own healing. That will never change."

Last year, Scott alluded to relationship struggles the couple had worked through, when he shared a tribute to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.

"As blessed as we have been and are, we have surely been tested these last few years," the '90s heartthrob wrote, before sharing how Kelley had at times been "pushed beyond what sometimes even feels possible".