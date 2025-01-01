Kim Kardashian speaks out against ICE raids in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian has condemned the recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids taking place in Los Angeles.

Last week, law enforcement officials made at least 44 arrests as part of an operation to enforce "immigration law and remove criminal aliens from Los Angeles communities".

Following protests, a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed on Tuesday that "dozens of arrests" had been made after activists ignored an emergency curfew put into effect for part of downtown L.A.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Kim issued a statement criticising U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to deport illegal immigrants.

"When we're told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals - great," she wrote. "But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have speak up. We have to do what's right."

Trump has called in the National Guard and around 700 Marines to protect federal personnel and property.

"Growing up in LA, I've seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family. No matter where you fall politically, it's clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants," the 44-year-old continued. "We can't turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely."

Kim concluded her message, "There HAS to be a BETTER way."

In addition, the reality TV star re-posted Doechii's speech from the 2025 BET Awards on Monday night during which the artist called on Trump to stop "ruthless attacks" on the community.