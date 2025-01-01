Patrick Schwarzenegger and Margaret Qualley to team up for romantic drama

Patrick Schwarzenegger is to star in Love Of Your Life.

The White Lotus actor will reportedly appear opposite Margaret Qualley in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios movie, which will be directed by Rachel Morrison.

Julia Cox wrote the script, and according to the Hollywood Reporter, the emotional drama follows a young woman (Qualley), who loses her husband goes on a journey to find a way to move on with her life, while Schwarzenegger will play an old friend and former lover.

Ryan Gosling and Jessie Henderson will produce Love Of Your Life through their Open Invite Entertainment banner, which was previously known as General Admission.

Filming is scheduled to begin in Europe in August.

Meanwhile, Patrick recently admitted he'd love to take the lead role in the upcoming American Psycho remake.

One fan wrote on X recently: “Patrick Schwarzenegger, I’ve found your breakout role.”

To which, the actor replied: “I’d love nothing more [wink].”

Luca Guadagnino is making a modern version of the 2000 Mary Harron horror classic - which starred Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a New York City investment banker who leads a double life as a serial killer - and recently teased “the script is coming out very handsomely” for the flick.

Appearing in a video segment at CinemaCon, the filmmaker said: “We are really working hard to bring to the screen a new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ American Psycho, a book that I deeply love that is something that influenced me so much.

“[Writer Scott Z. Burns] is doing an incredible job. The script is coming out very handsomely.”

Although Guadagnino didn’t reveal any of the cast for his American Psycho movie, the director teased he was currently in “conversation with very exciting performers to play the leads."

Last December, it was reported that Austin Butler would play Patrick Bateman in American Psycho.

The new film won’t be a direct remake of the 2000 movie, with Guadagnino’s version poised to be a new take on the story that will have a more significant erotic emphasis than the original picture.

Lionsgate film chief Adam Fogelson previously described the director as the “perfect visionary” to helm the new cinematic iteration of American Psycho.

He said in a statement: “We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate. Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.”