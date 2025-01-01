NEWS Orlando Bloom channels Liam Gallagher in latest film role Newsdesk Share with :





Hollywood star Orlando Bloom joined Fleur East, Will Best and James Barr in the Hits Radio Breakfast show studio to have a chat about his latest film, Deep Cover. Alongside co-star Bryce Dallas Howard, he shared that Oasis frontman Liam was the inspiration behind his latest character, what his dog voice sounds like and his favourite dinosaur....



FLEUR: I really enjoyed the Manc accent as well. Who are you channeling?



ORLANDO: Oh thanks. You know honestly I grew up watching Oasis.... Knebworth was one of my first gigs and I'm aging myself but I had so like the band, Liam's swagger is undeniable and I thought if I can get close to that... I had a lot of fun playing in that space honestly.



WILL: You had some long coats, you had some parker style jackets...



ORLANDO: I thought of that myself because that Marlon's, an out-of-work actor, I imagined that he worked at Angels at like a costume house or something like that. Never got a job out of drama school, desperate. I was, like, what would I have done? Probably worked at a costume house, you know what I mean? And then I was so he'd get himself dressed as Liam. Okay, Liam, great, what does Liam wear? One of those. And I was it was that kind of an easy end for me.



JAMES: What's your favorite dinosaur? Last question from me.



BRYCE: I love a brachiosaurus because Land Before Time was one of my favorite animated movies. That one with the long neck.



ORLANDO: You would love that one.



BRYCE: I named my dog Littlefoot.



JAMES: I'm sorry, Orlando, have you got a favourite dinosaur?



ORLANDO: T-rex



BRYCE: Classic



ORLANDO: It's the only one I know the name of

