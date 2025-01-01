Scarlett Johansson reflects on 'challenges' of dating non-actors in the past

Scarlett Johansson has reflected on some of the "challenges" she experienced when dating men who worked outside of Hollywood in the past.

In a conversation with David Harbour for Interview magazine published on Tuesday, the Marvel movie co-stars discussed how they found it difficult to maintain relationships with "normal people" when they were younger.

In particular, Scarlett recalled how some of her previous partners became "jealous" as a result of the "intimate" connections formed between actors on film sets.

"I also think it's easy to create a lot of jealousy when a person is not involved in the industry, because actors by nature are very free-spirited and they create very intimate relationships with people at work," she said. "They can be loyal to a partner and also very engaged in all these other kinds of relationships, and I think it can be a blurry line for some people. Also, to have a relationship with the public can be a complicated thing for people outside of the industry to understand."

Scarlett has been married three times. She was wed to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 until 2011 and to Romain Dauriac from 2014 until 2017, with whom she shares a 10-year-old daughter named Rose.

The Lost in Translation actress also has a three-year-old son, Cosmo, with current husband Colin Jost.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Scarlett noted that she prefers to be on her own when she is preparing to shoot a film.

"When I'm working, and you're probably like this too, I'm pretty hermetic. If I'm in a town, I like to go to the little restaurant and movie theatre, but I don't like a lot of variation. I like things to be, I don't want to say rigorous, but you want a routine," the 40-year-old added.

Most recently, Scarlett has been promoting her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great.