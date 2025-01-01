NEWS Eminem wanted Mariah Carey to play his mother in 8 Mile Newsdesk Share with :





Eminem wanted Mariah Carey to play his mother in 8 Mile, a top producer has claimed.



The Way I Am star played aspiring rapper Jimmy 'B-Rabbit' Smith in the 2002 hip-hop film, and music producer Damion 'Damizza' Young has claimed Eminem contacted him to express an interest in Mariah playing the role of Rabbit's mom.



Despite being just four years younger than the Hero singer, Eminem reportedly believed Mariah was the right choice for the part.



During an appearance on the TFU Podcast last week, Damizza - who first worked with Mariah in 1998 - claimed he was responsible for introducing Eminem to Mariah.



"So I go to Mariah, and I'm like, 'Look, Eminem wants to meet you,' and she's like, 'No,'" he said of his first attempt to connect the stars.



Damizza also claimed the events took place while he was trying to convince aspiring actress Mariah not to take a role in Glitter.



The music producer alleged Mariah changed her mind about speaking to Eminem after he explained the 52-year-old rapper had a movie offer for her rather than a music collaboration in mind.



The music producer claimed he pleaded with Eminem not to offer Mariah the movie role, but eventually agreed to set up a conversation to discuss the project.



When the trio came together for a phonecall, Damizza claimed that Mariah was told, "I want you to play my mother."



"She did not like that s**t at all," the producer alleged. "Her insecurities kicked in big time."



The role of Rabbit's alcoholic mother eventually went to Kim Basinger.

