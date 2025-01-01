David Harbour ready to move on from Stranger Things

David Harbour has revealed he was ready to move on after the final season of Stranger Things.

The actor plays Chief Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix series, which is expected to end after the fifth season airs later this year.

During a conversation with Scarlett Johansson for Interview, Harbour admitted he felt relieved to explore new opportunities after working on the show for a decade.

"You get to a certain point where you're like, 'How much more story is there?' You're having to play a lot of the same beat," he explained. "And there's a feeling where you're like, 'I want to take a risk. I want to do something that people haven't seen me do before.' So yeah, after 10 years, it's like, 'Okay.'"

The star also recalled how much he enjoyed the early days on the set of the hit sci-fi series, which also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder and Finn Wolfhard.

"When I started I loved it so much," he shared. "Buddies of mine who'd done TV shows for many years said, 'By season three or four you'll be running.' And I was like, 'Never! I love all these guys so much.'"

Harbour also detailed the constraints he felt during his time on the show, which premiered on Netflix in 2016, particularly when it came to his appearance.

"A piece of your psyche is occupied with this group of people and this storyline," he told Johansson. "I don't paint my nails, but I get that idea of 'I can't get a haircut' or 'I can't shave this freaking moustache.'"

The fifth season of Stranger Things is scheduled to air on Netflix from 26th November.