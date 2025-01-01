Sarah Jessica Parker reveals why she prefers not to take selfies with fans

Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed why she doesn't like taking selfies with fans.

The Sex and the City star has explained that she would prefer to have meaningful conversations with her fans than pose for photos with them.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show this week, Parker said that a fan had recently asked her for a photo while she was at the airport.

"So here's what I've been trying to do, because I was just at the airport on Friday," the actress said. "A woman came up to me and she didn't say hello, she just said, 'Can I take your picture?' And I said, 'We didn't even meet. You didn't even introduce yourself. What's your name?'"

Parker then suggested to the woman that they chat instead of taking a picture, adding, "I guarantee you it's gonna be so much more meaningful."

The 60-year-old star noted that she would rather fans asked her to take a photo than take her picture without permission.

"Here's the thing: I kind of prefer it to somebody walking up to me with a camera already ready asking as they're clicking," she told talk show host Howard Stern. "I always am, like, startled by it."

Parker continued, "I much prefer to have a conversation - for someone to come up to me and say, 'Maybe this isn't your best time, my name is Veronica and I'm just here and I'm excited to see you.'"

The actress is currently promoting the third season of her HBO series And Just Like That..., which premiered on 29 May in the U.S. and 30 May in the U.K.