Josh Allen reflects on marrying 'best friend' Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen has revealed his biggest achievement is marrying "best friend" Hailee Steinfeld.

The 28-year-old singer and actress and the 29-year-old American football star quarterback got engaged in November last year, before they tied the knot in California last month.

When Josh was asked to name his greatest accomplishment to date, the star discussed his recent nuptials for the first time.

"None other than marrying my best friend," the Buffalo Bills quarterback replied, and proudly showed off his wedding band as he addressed reporters at Orchard Park, New York, on Tuesday.

Josh has had many reasons to celebrate so far this year, and he acknowledged he's enjoyed several "big" achievements of late.

Along with marrying Hailee, the sports star was also named NFL MVP in February and signed an impressive $300 million deal with the Buffalo Bills in March.

While Josh remains incredibly dedicated to his career, he also insisted his relationship takes priority in his life.

"She makes everything easier. I don't really focus on the other stuff, that was the most important decision I'll make in my life, and I made the right one," he shared, as he praised his new wife Hailee.