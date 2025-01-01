Anastasia Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel celebrate British brand Oh Polly's first store launch

Social media stars Anastasia Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel stepped out in style for the grand opening of Oh Polly's debut store.

The exclusive event drew a crowd of stars to the British fashion brand's new venture on Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles.

YouTuber Karanikolaou, who is close friends with Kylie Jenner, and Villarroel were joined by fellow influencers Holly Scarfone, Kaylor Martin, Monica Atong, Olivia Walker and Armanda Toungui.

Karanikolaou chose an Oh Polly embellished mini dress in apricot for the event while Villarroel opted for the same design in classic black.

Mike Branney, the brand's managing director and co-founder, said: "I'm excited for Oh Polly to open its first permanent retail store. It's taken 10 years of online growth to get to this moment and it's very exciting to be doing something new again."

Branney and Claire Henderson founded Oh Polly in 2015, initially selling on eBay to provide funds for their charity The Brannderson Foundation.

The initiative supports struggling families in Cambodia, runs a free English language school and funds scholarships for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Oh Polly has expanded across the world, driven by influencer marketing and trend-driven designs.

The new store reflects its signature style; a clean, contemporary look featuring soft neutrals.