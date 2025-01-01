Emily Blunt teases Devil Wears Prada sequel

Emily Blunt has confirmed some details about the upcoming Devil Wears Prada sequel.

The 42-year-old British star is to reprise her role as Emily Charlton from the 2006 original in a long-awaited sequel that is to be released next year.

Meryl Streep is also set to return as vicious magazine editor Miranda Priestly, with her character set to clash with Blunt's Emily.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, Blunt confessed she didn't know what she was allowed to share about the sequel - however, when asked when filming will begin, she said, "July".

Seemingly confirming the film will follow her and Streep's characters, she teased, "Why are Meryl and I so mean to each other in every movie we do?

"We always have beef with each other. I don't know what it is. Let's hope we remedy it. I'm not sure."

However, she also teased, "I haven't even read a script. I don't know. Where is (Emily)? I don't know."

Asked if she ever imagined revisiting the character, she replied, "No. Twenty years ago, in a blink, it's gone by."

She went on to share that her two daughters, whom she shares with husband John Krasinski, will want to see the film sets as they are such huge fans of the original.

She joked, "I think they would quite like to go to set for this one. Just for the fashion. They are like, 'Mary Scmoppins.' This is the Devil Wears Prada. They're all about it."

The original film starred Anne Hathaway as hapless intern Andrea 'Andy' Sachs who struggled to balance work and life while working under Streep's Priestly.

Hathaway is expected to return to the film series alongside Stanley Tucci's Nigel Kipling and director David Frankel.