Netflix confirms launch date for Liam Payne's posthumous TV show

Netflix has confirmed the air date for a new reality show starring the late Liam Payne.

Building the Band is a new talent show for aspiring singers which included episodes featuring Payne as a guest judge.

The One Direction star tragically died last year at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Netflix completed filming of the show prior to the star's shock death last October, but there had been doubts over whether or not the entertainment giant would stream it.

On Wednesday, Deadline announced the release dates for the release of the series, revealing it will air over three weeks, "July 9, Episodes 101-104; July 16, Episodes 105-107 and July 23, Episodes 108-110."

It was also confirmed that Payne's, "family reviewed the series and is supportive of his inclusion."

Recent Tony Award-winner Nicole Scherzinger and Destiny's Child icon Kelly Rowland will co-star on the show as judges and they will also mentor the contestants.

The series will be hosted by AJ McLean - who is best known as a member of the chart-topping boy band, Backstreet Boys.

The series, produced by Remarkable Entertainment and Banijay UK, will follow contestants who will perform in individual booths and then build a band without seeing each other.

The official show description released by the streamer explains, "All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit.

"What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography, and style come into play? With incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal - to find the next great music band - the stage is set for an unforgettable experience."