Harris Yulin dead at 87

Harris Yulin has passed away at the age of 87.

The iconic actor died on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest, his family confirmed on Wednesday.

His family and manager, Sue Leibman, shared news of his passing with Deadline.

Yulin was born on 5 November 1937 in Los Angeles, California, and made his acting debut on stage in New York in 1963.

He went on to build a long and successful career, appearing in over 130 productions on both the big and small screen.

Major film credits included appearing in Scarface and Ghostbusters II, while TV credits included appearances on major shows including Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

He was Emmy nominated for a guest appearance on the sitcom Frasier in 1996, and more recent credits included Ozark, Veep and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

He had been due to appear in the forthcoming MGM+ series American Classic alongside Kevin Kline and Laura Linney and directed by Michael Hoffman and had been preparing for the role.

Hoffman told Deadline, "Harris Yulin was very simply one of the greatest artists I have ever encountered.

"His marriage of immense technique with an always fresh sense of discovery, gave his work an immediacy and vitality and purity I've experienced nowhere else.

"And what he was as an actor, he was as a man, the grace, the humility, the generosity. All of us at American Classic have been blessed by our experience with him. He will always remain the beating heart of our show".

Yulin was married to actress Gwen Welles from 1975 until her death in 1993, and then later married Kristen Lowman in 2005.

The star is survived by family including Lowman and son-in-law Ted Mineo, and was predeceased by his daughter, actress Claire Lucido.