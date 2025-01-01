Mason Thames reveals 'life-changing' moment he was chosen for How To Train Your Dragon

Dean DeBlois discovered Mason Thames when he watched The Black Phone on a plane.

The 55-year-old filmmaker is at the helm of the new movie How To Train Your Dragon and knew that he had to cast the 15-year-old actor in the leading role when he watched him in the 2021 drama during a flight.

Mason told The Hollywood Reporter: "Apparently, they had been through a bunch of Hiccups. So Dean told me he watched The Black Phone on a plane, and then he was like, ‘Why is this kid not auditioning for Hiccup? Let’s get him in the room,.

"It truly does feel like destiny in a way, and it’s so crazy that a little coincidence like that has changed my life."

Meanwhile, Mason explained that he had always wanted to be the leading character of How To Train Your Dragon - which was originally released as an animation in 2010 -

He said: "I was like, ‘I want to be that guy.’ I related to Hiccup so much.

"God, I never thought that I’d be given the chance to step into his shoes and maybe affect kids the way Hiccup affected me [as a kid]. It’s such an honor."

Mason is reprising his role as Finney Shaw in the sequel to The Black Phone, and claimed that the new horror will "affect" the audience in a way that most movies in the same genre do not.

He said: "What [co-writers Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill] have done with the character of Finney is truly incredible.

“In a lot of horror movies, a character’s friends and family will die in a horrible way, and then in the next movie, they’re off at college, living a happy, fun life. But the reality of going through something that traumatic is that it will affect you. You will probably not be the same, especially when it’s a kid who’s dealing with that."