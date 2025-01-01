James Haven settles annulment after secret marriage

Angelina Jolie's brother, former actor James Haven, has had his marriage annulled.

His now ex-wife Romi Imbelli had accused him of fraud, Us Weekly reports.

On 5 June, Imbelli filed the agreement that was signed by the exes last month.

The paperwork for the annulment lists the date of marriage as 12 August 2024, and the date of separation as 26 August 2024.

"The purpose of this agreement is to make a final and complete settlement of all rights and obligations between (Haven and Imbelli), including all property rights," the document read.

"(They) agree on an annulment based on fraud carried out by (Haven) with none of the wife's knowledge at the time of marriage."

Imbelli told Us, "I submitted the filing shortly after our marriage. It's been a challenging year, and despite my efforts to salvage the relationship, I ultimately had to end it.

"He vanished, and we were never truly married. I've moved on, seeking only my peace of mind and wanting to close that chapter of my life. Now, I'm ready to concentrate on my new love and future. This is all something that's behind me."

Imbelli filed for an annulment on 27 August 2024, days after their wedding which was reportedly attended by Haven's father, Jon Voight.

Haven responded to the annulment in September 2024, agreeing that the marriage should be annulled by the court due to "fraud".