Record box office predicted for David Corenswet's Superman

Early box office projections for the new Superman movie are huge, with numbers suggesting it could open at around $175 million (£129 million) or more.

Online excitement hit fever pitch on Wednesday as Warner Bros released a new trailer for the film, and fans flocked to pick up advance tickets as they went on sale.

Superman, which arrives in cinemas on 11 July, stars David Corenswet in the titular role.

The trailer begins with a skyscraper falling and Superman swooping in to stop it from hitting the ground as we hear Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult, detailing his plan to destroy the Man of Steel.

Box office observer Luiz Fernando marvelled at the pre-sales figures at BFI IMAX in London's Waterloo.

"It's a big commitment to buy tickets so far in advance as they are not refundable and are a bit pricey," he opined. "The fact this is selling so many tickets 30 days in advance and could potentially have sold-out screenings even before release is remarkable."

Ahead of Superman's release, audiences are watching Corenswet's previous big-screen outing, 2024's Twisters. The disaster movie is currently climbing the charts on Prime Video.

Corenswet took over the cape from Henry Cavill, who portrayed Superman in the DC Extended Universe from Man of Steel in 2013 up until the 2023 Justice League film.

But Corenswet has revealed that Cavill is not who he's being compared to.

"I've got a lot of physical comparisons to Tom Welling, who played Superman and Clark Kent on Smallville," he shared.