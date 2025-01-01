Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness list $60 million Manhattan penthouse

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have listed their $60 million (£44 million) Manhattan penthouse amid their divorce settlement.

Realtor.com reports that the former couple are offloading the five-bedroom triplex apartment in the West Village that they purchased in 2008 for $21 million (£15 million).

The penthouse boasts 1000 square metres of floor space and spans the top three floors of a glass tower overlooking the Hudson River.

The three floors are connected via a spiral staircase and the luxe abode boasts seven bathrooms, a library, sauna and indoor gym.

Designed by renowned architect Richard Meier, the property is described as a "modernist masterpiece".

Jackman and Furness tried to sell the apartment in 2022, but paused the sale in favour of putting it on the rental market.

The couple, who have been married since 1996, are co-owners of a multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio that includes several luxury properties across England, their native Australia, and the US.

They announced their separation in 2023 after 27 years of marriage, at the time citing a desire to pursue "individual growth".

Although the pair have not publicly revealed the reasons behind their separation, fans have speculated that Jackman growing close to his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster was a factor in their split.