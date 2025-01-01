Kate Beckinsale suing Canary Black producers over knee injury

Kate Beckinsale has filed a lawsuit against the producers of her 2024 action film, Canary Black.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the English actress suffered a serious knee injury while filming in allegedly "dangerous and unsafe conditions" on a set in Croatia back in December 2022.

Beckinsale argued the scene, in which she was thrown against a wall by another actor, should have been performed by a stunt artist. She also claimed there was minimal padding during some sequences.

"Ms. Beckinsale complained that the scene did not seem safe, and that the throwing of her into the wall was too hard and too dangerous," the lawsuit reads. "Notwithstanding the complaints by Ms. Beckinsale, there were numerous takes of this dangerous scene."

Beckinsale reported suffering a complex tear of her left meniscus.

After taking time out to recover, she returned to the set in February 2023.

However, the Underworld star alleged that the producers ignored her doctor's advice and asked her to perform in further action scenes.

She also claimed that she would sometimes be required to film for 15 hours per day despite having a 12-hour limit in her contract.

Lawyers for Beckinsale have accused executives at Anton Entertainment and producer John Zois of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and battery.

Representatives for the defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Directed by Pierre Morel, Canary Black was released via Prime Video last October.

Beckinsale has been open about her battle with health issues in recent years.

In May 2024, the 51-year-old revealed she had spent six weeks in hospital earlier that year after experiencing a Mallory Weiss tear that ripped "a hole between (her) oesophagus and stomach" and a "severe flare" of mast cell activation syndrome.

In addition, Beckinsale noted she had been battling "stress, shock and grief" following the death of her stepfather Roy Battersby.