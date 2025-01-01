Cara Santana and Shannon Leto wed in intimate ceremony

Cara Santana and Shannon Leto are married.

In an interview for Vogue Mexico published on Wednesday, the actress revealed she and the Thirty Seconds to Mars drummer had tied the knot in a secret ceremony at a private residence in Beverly Hills on 5 May.

Guests included Shannon's younger brother Jared Leto, Ashley Madekwe, Iddo Goldberg, and Olivia Culpo.

"Five is our lucky number and the years of our courtship. We invited only 50 people to make it an intimate wedding. It was untraditional, highly personalised, and SO fun!" the 41-year-old told the publication. "The wedding went perfectly."

For her big day, Cara opted for a white silk Danielle Frankel gown with long sleeves and high neckline. She accessorised with pearl earrings and Christian Louboutin heels.

The Vida star and the 55-year-old musician started dating in mid-2020 and got engaged last year.

Previously, Cara dated actor Jesse Metcalfe from 2009 until they split in early 2020.

And while the Texas native had never spent time dreaming about walking down the aisle, that all changed when she met Shannon.

"One day, I decided that being married to him was something I wanted for my life. I never imagined a dream wedding, but it ended up being one," she added.