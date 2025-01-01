Sydney Sweeney: 'Nude scenes make me feel powerful'

Sydney Sweeney has revealed she feels "powerful" while filming nude scenes.

In a new interview with W magazine, the Anyone But You actress insisted she has no qualms about shedding her clothes on set.

Sydney also explained how playing Cassie in the hit TV show Euphoria has instilled an inner confidence.

"I don't get nervous," she shared in the Special Summer issue, as she went on to detail the skills she has gained from her time on Euphoria. "I've gained told so much confidence and self-awareness."

The 27-year-old star also insisted on-screen nudity has often played an important role in the projects she has worked on, particularly for Cassie who became entangled in a secret love affair with her best friend's on-off boyfriend.

While Sydney admitted she has suffered from stage fright in the past, she rarely feels fazed about showing off her body.

"I think that the female body is a very powerful thing," she added. "And I'm telling my character's story, so I owe it to them to tell it well and to do what needs to be done."

This isn't the first time Sydney has defended filming love scenes.

In 2022, the actress told Teen Vogue that nudity is a natural part of life.

"We all get naked in real life," she argued. "We show this character's life and what they're going through. Cassie's body is a different form of communication for her."