NEWS Sinners secures highest new entry on Official Film Chart Newsdesk Share with :





A Minecraft Movie makes it three consecutive weeks atop the Official Film Chart, with Sinners securing this week’s highest new entry, straight in at Number 3.



Ryan Coogler-directed supernatural horror Sinners follows identical twins and World War I veterans Smoke and Stack Moore (Michael B. Jordan) return to Clarksdale, Mississippi following a stint working at the Chicago Outfit. Joined by cousin Sammie Moore (Miles Caton), the trio start a juke joint with money stolen from racist landowner Hogwood (Dave Maldonado). But, with Smoke and Stack’s pastor father Jedidiah’s (Saul Williams) warnings that blues music is supernatural, will their plans be thrown off course?



Elsewhere, Paul W. S. Anderson-directed 2025 action fantasy film In the Lost Lands returns to the Top 10 in its fourth week on chart, as black comedy horror The Monkey vaults 16 spots (8).