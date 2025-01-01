Olivia Munn thanks Shannen Doherty for helping her through breast cancer diagnosis

Olivia Munn has paid tribute to Shannen Doherty for helping her through the early stages of breast cancer.

The Newsroom star accepted the Trailblazer Award at the Hollywood Creative Alliance Astra TV Awards this week, and during her speech, Olivia took time to thank the late Beverly Hills, 90210 actress for her support.

Olivia was diagnosed with cancer in 2023 and as she stood on stage on Tuesday, she praised Shannen for helping her "through the steps in the early days of my diagnosis".

"Shannen was a close friend and in this room of her peers, I know we all believe Shannen - as Brenda Walsh - is, was, and will always be an icon," she told the audience, as she also remembered her late agent Tony Etz. "I just want to say thank you to all the people that have made my work so rewarding and my voice heard."

Shannen, 53, died in July 2024 following several years of treatment for breast cancer.

During her acceptance speech, Olivia also revealed that being open about her own cancer battle had been "the great surprise" of her career. She then expressed her desire to continue helping other people with their health journey.

"Two years ago when I was diagnosed with breast cancer and had gotten past the biggest parts of the battle, I had a moment to think about what my journey could mean to other women, and I knew then that I wanted to share my story," the 44-year-old star explained. "I'm so grateful that I had established enough voice to urge women to get the breast cancer lifetime risk assessment test and hopefully save a life as my doctor had saved mine."