Stormzy launces film production company

Stormzy has launched his own film production company.

The British grime artist has announced his entry into the film industry with his new production company, Merky Films, and revealed that he will star in its first release.

Stormzy announced that Merky Films will make its debut with a short film titled Big Man. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Aneil Karia, the film will premiere on YouTube on 18 June.

Stormzy plays the lead role of Tenzman, "a former rap star now navigating a restless and uncertain chapter of his life".

This marks the first time that the Vossi Bop rapper has taken on a leading acting role.

In an Instagram post unveiling the project, Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenezer Omari Owuo Jr., wrote, "It captures the joy, the spirit and the fearless energy of youth and I hope it inspires you to dream big."

Big Man was produced in partnership with Apple and was filmed entirely on a smartphone.

The cast includes newcomer Klevis Brahja, 15, who plays a character named after himself, alongside 14-year-old Jaydon Eastman, who is already known for his West End role as Bruce Bogtrotter in Matilda the Musical and plays Tyrell in the film.

Elsewhere in the Instagram post, Stormzy revealed that Merky Films has been a long time in the making.

"This is something we've been working on behind the scenes for a long time: a platform for bold, authentic and powerful British storytelling," he wrote. "A home for original and unexpected art. It's a natural extension of everything we do at #Merky - telling our stories, shining a light on real voices and creating space for those who deserve to be seen and heard."

As with his other projects, Merky Films will celebrate Black British stories and talent.