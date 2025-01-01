Dua Lipa confirms engagement to Callum Turner

Dua Lipa has confirmed she is engaged to Callum Turner.

For months, rumours had swirled that the 29-year-old singer and the 35-year-old Masters of the Air actor planned to get married.

And now the Levitating singer has confirmed that they are planning to get married after he got down on one knee.

Speaking to Vogue, Lipa gushed, "Yeah we're engaged. It's very exciting.

"This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever - it's a really special feeling."

Reports that the duo had vowed to get married first began towards the end of last year when fans noticed Lipa sporting a dazzling engagement ring on her wedding finger.

The singer continued to share her excitement with the magazine, revealing that they plan to complete certain projects before walking down the aisle.

She explained, "I want to finish my tour, Callum's shooting, so we're just enjoying this period.

"I've never been someone who's really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden, I'm like: 'Oh, what would I wear?'"

The star also shared her happiness over the ring her husband-to-be picked out for her.

She said, "It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."