Rick Moranis coming out of movie retirement for unexpected sequel

Rick Moranis has revealed he is coming out of retirement to take part in a new film.

The 72-year-old Hollywood legend found fame starring in iconic films including Ghostbusters, Little Shop of Horrors, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

He has not appeared on the big screen since 1996's comedy Big Bully, however, he has appeared in TV shows and voiced big-screen animations.

On Thursday it was announced that Moranis will reprise his role as Dark Helmet in the long-awaited sequel to 1987's Spaceballs - which will be released in 2027.

Writer and director Mel Brooks, 98, stunned fans on Thursday when he announced the new film was being made.

He said in a video shared via X, "After 40 years, we asked, 'What do the fans want?' But instead, we're making this movie."

Moranis previously explained his unplanned retirement, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, "I took a break, which turned into a longer break.

"But I'm interested in anything that I would find interesting. I still get the occasional query about a film or television role and as soon as one comes along that piques my interest."

He had been due to reprise his role of Wayne Szalinski in a sequel to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, called Shrunk, joining the production in 2020.

However, this project was derailed by the Covid pandemic and eventually paused indefinitely by Disney by 2023.