Eric Dane discusses motor neurone disease battle

Eric Dane has candidly discussed his ongoing health battle against motor neurone disease.

The 52-year-old actor revealed in April this year that he had been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

The condition is a terminal neurodegenerative disorder which affects the brain and spinal cord and causes gradual loss of muscle control.

Speaking to Diane Sawyer for Good Morning America, the former Grey's Anatomy star said, "I wake up every day and I'm immediately reminded that this is happening. It's not a dream."

The actor is facing his condition with bravery and hinted he does not want to allow it to control his life.

He explained, "I don't think this is the end of my story. I don't feel like this is the end of me."

The full interview is set to air on Good Morning America on Monday 16 June.

Dane shared his tragic diagnosis in April, telling People magazine at the time, " I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

Confirming he was continuing to work, he added, "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

ALS has no cure and those diagnosed with the condition typically survive between two and five years from their diagnosis.

However recent advancements in medical advancements show signs that new medicines can help to fight the disease.