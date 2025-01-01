David Walliams slammed for on-camera Nazi salute

David Walliams has been slammed for performing a Nazi salute during a comedy taping.

The Little Britain star made obscene gestures while filming an upcoming Christmas special episode of comedy panel show Would I Lie To You? this week.

The BBC blasted Walliams, 53, after he made a "Nazi salute" as well as another lewd motion during a guest appearance on the popular show.

"The use of such an offensive gesture is completely unacceptable and we apologise to all at the recording for the offence caused," a BBC spokesperson said, while a rep for the show's production company announced the segment "would not be broadcast under any circumstances".

Journalist Sebastian Topan was in the audience for the taping and described the incident as "weird".

"The atmosphere was uncomfortable and weird," Sebastian told the BBC.

"I think (show host) Rob Brydon wanted to get past it as quickly as he could. David Walliams' teammates looked unsure what to do and were not laughing... It was like an elephant in the room after that as the incident was early on in the recording and so the remainder of the show felt weird."

Another audience member took to social media to share their reaction, writing, "I didn't have David Walliams doing a Nazi salute at the Would I Lie To You? Christmas taping on my 2025 bingo card."