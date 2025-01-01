Brad Pitt opens up about previous 'mistakes'

Brad Pitt has opened up about his previous "mistakes".

The actor acknowledged his imperfect past behaviour in a candid red-carpet chat.

"No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from it and move on," Brad, 61, told Entertainment Tonight at the Mexican premiere of his new car-racing movie, F1.

"It'll lead to the next success."

Reportedly estranged from his six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 50, Brad has not been seen in public with Maddox, 23, Pax, 21 Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, or twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, for six years.

Additionally, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne have all publicly changed their last name from Jolie-Pitt to Jolie.

Brad added he felt it was important to stay close with "the people that love you back".

"Really, I think you get to my age and see how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back," he said.

"Friends, family, and that's it. From there, we get to go make things. It's a pretty simple, I think, equation."

In 2022, Angelina submitted court documents that accused Brad of abuse, alleging he grabbed and pushed her, "choked" one of their children, and "struck" another during a private flight in 2016.