Robert Irwin reveals 'rule of four' for mental health

Robert Irwin has revealed his "rule of four" daily habits for mental health.

The conservationist shared four things he does each day to maintain a positive outlook and manage the "pressure" of his busy schedule.

"I know my life is very unusual, very uncommon but there is pressure in everyone's life whether you are in the public eye or not, so here's what I do and I hope it helps someone else," Robert, 21, told The Courier Mail.

He explained it was an extension of a habit his mother Terri, 60, taught him and his sister Bindi, 26 growing up.

"I've got this Rule of Four thing. It started with my mum. She would always ask me and Bindi last thing at night when we were little 'What was your favourite part of the day?',' he explained.

"So I've expanded it to four things. Number one, 'What was your favourite part of the day?' Number two, 'What am I most looking forward to tomorrow?' Number three, 'What kind thing did I do for someone I know or someone I don't know today?' and Number four, 'What kind thing did I do for myself?'.

The rules, he said, helped him frame life from a positive perspective.

"It puts you in a headspace of just downloading, but also not taking anything for granted, of being kind to yourself and to someone else," Robert said.

"It's so important we talk about mental health."