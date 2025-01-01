Princess Diana wanted 'super short' dresses after divorce

Princess Diana wanted to wear "super short" dresses after her divorce.

The late aristocrat's favourite designer, Jacques Azagury, has shared she had to be reined in from revealing too much leg and cleavage in the wake of her split from King Charles (then Prince Charles).

Jacques told Hello! Magazine's A Right Royal Podcast he and Diana's butler convinced her not to wear micro minis "when she wanted to go super short on the skirts."

"Paul Burrell, her butler, and myself would say, 'That's as short as you can go,'" Jacques claimed.

As an example, he referenced a sparkly blue minidress Diana wore to the ballet in 1997.

"Take the blue dress. She even wanted to go shorter than that on the dress," Jacques recalled. "And we said, 'Well, look, there's not much dress at the top, there's not much dress at the bottom. You'll end up with nothing in between'."

Jacques was the designer behind Diana's "Famous Five" dresses - a series of fitted, sleeveless frocks that often featured low-cut necklines and elaborate beading.

He added Diana came into her own once she divorced Charles, now 76.

"After the breakup of the marriage, she rediscovered herself and she turned into this unbelievably stunning woman - not that she wasn't before, but that's when her personality really started to shine," Jacques said. "She had everything - the most amazing legs, that great hair, those blue eyes."