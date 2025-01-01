Keira Knightley felt 'confused' after first Oscar nomination

Keira Knightley has recalled feeling "confused" around the time of her first Oscar nomination.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the British star reflected on some pivotal moments in her career, including an Oscar nod for her performance as Elizabeth Bennet in the 2005 movie Pride & Prejudice. While this should have been a time of celebration for Keira, she was also facing criticism for her role in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest.

"So I remember it coming out maybe the same year, maybe around the same time as Pirates 2," Keira said of Pride & Prejudice. "And I got the worst reviews ever for that, and then also being nominated for an Oscar at the same time - it was, in my 21-year-old head, quite confusing."

The 40-year-old star was just 20 when she received the Oscar nomination, making her the third youngest ever nominee at that time.

In the interview Keira described the honour as a "pretty big" moment in her career.

She also recalled experiencing a public switch in opinion after her performance in Pride & Prejudice, having previously attracted criticism for other acting projects.

"Pirates of the Caribbean had already come out, but I think in the public consciousness, I was seen as a terrible actress," she explained. "But I had this phenomenally big success with Pirates. And I think this was the first one that was a phenomenally big success, but was also critically acclaimed."