Lea Michele recalls attending the Met Gala with late Cory Monteith

Lea Michele has recalled attending the Met Gala with Cory Monteith.

The actress has reflected on going to the star-studded event with her then-boyfriend and former Glee co-star, who died in 2013.

During an appearance on the Gloves Off with Nicky Campbell YouTube series, Lea described the evening as "so much fun".

"This was my second (Met Gala)," she explained. "The first one I wore Escada, red, first Met Ball, deer in headlights, no clue what I was doing."

"This was my second one. Cory and I went together which was so exciting that we could both go," the 38-year-old continued. "You know you're not really allowed to bring anyone to the Met."

Lea then recalled that, although they were excited to be at the glamorous event, she and Cory felt slightly out of place.

"It was one of those moments that we were like, 'What are we doing here?'" she said. "That we're these uncool kids... what are we doing here?"

Lea and Cory started dating in early 2012 and were together until the Monte Carlo actor passed away from a drug overdose on 13 July 2013. He was 31.

Lea's comments come soon after she opened up about struggling to juggle fame and her grief following Cory's death.

"I had a tour bus that would go past my house in West Hollywood and you would hear, 'Lea Michele (is) Rachel Berry on Glee,' and then I would hear (the song) Don't Rain on My Parade playing while I'm sitting in my living room," she recalled on an episode of the Therapuss podcast. "It was the tour of people (who) have died, and after everything happened, this bus would come by."

The Scream Queens actress added, "Here I was, 26 years old. This tour bus would go back by my house and every day I would hear these details, and eerie music would be playing from the tour bus."