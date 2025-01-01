Sydney Sweeney assures fans Barbarella remake will be 'worth the wait'

Sydney Sweeney has assured her fans that her Barbarella remake is going to be "worth the wait".

Back in 2022, the Euphoria actress was attached to star in and executive produce a remake of the 1968 movie, which starred Jane Fonda as the titular space traveller.

According to the most recent reports, Edgar Wright was in talks to direct the project and Kingsman: The Secret Service writer Jane Goldman and her daughter Honey Ross were in negotiations to pen the script.

During an interview with Empire magazine, Sweeney insisted that the sci-fi is coming together slowly but surely.

"I was just in London and had a meeting to discuss the story and the script," she said in the latest update. "I can't say too much, but it's really going to come together in a very, very fun and big way. It's a long process. I don't think people realise how long some things can take, but it's gonna be worth the wait."

The Anyone But You star will have to find time for the remake in her busy schedule. She is currently filming the third season of Euphoria, having wrapped production on the sports biopic Christy Martin and the thriller The Housemaid. But she already has other projects lined up next, such as Colman Domingo's directorial feature Scandalous! and a film adaptation of the video game Split Fiction.

While fans may be excited about the Barbarella remake, Sweeney's predecessor Fonda publicly expressed her concerns a couple of years ago. However, in a more recent update, the veteran actress had a more positive stance.

"If Sydney asks (me about it), I'll let her know," the 87-year-old told Vogue in February. "I don't know her and I've never met her, but I think she's great. I'm sure she'll be a fantastic Barbarella."